Volunteers help to clean up Bear Creek for Earth Day

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – The Bear Creek Stewards are celebrating Earth Day by cleaning up Bear Creek.

Volunteers cleaned up multiple points along Bear Creek from Central Point to Ashland on April 23rd. Organizers say 125-volunteers participated in picking up trash, as well as planting native shrubs along the creek.

“One of my favorite parts of this job is coming out and coordinating these awesome efforts with so many volunteers, and you can just see that they feel rewarded coming out here and doing this awesome work, it puts a big smile on my face every time,” said Amie Siedlecki, The Natural Resources Technion for the Rogue Valley Council of Governments.

Siedlecki says Bear Creek Stewards have been treating Bear Creek since 2015. In that time they have cleaned around 40-thousand pounds of trash from the creek.