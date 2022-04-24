Ashland commissions new sculpture to honor Chinese railroad workers

ASHLAND, Ore. – The Ashland Public Arts Commission held a dedication ceremony for its newest installation on April 23rd. The designer tells us the new sculpture, named Golden Connections, celebrates the transformation the railroad brought to Ashland as well as honors the Chinese men that built it. Featuring a dedicated message to the Chinese workers who built the tracks right here in Ashland.

“It was such an honor to be able to talk about the piece and celebrate the piece with the community today, not all communities do that, take the time to celebrate, so I was just thrilled with the amount of people that came,” said Jennifer Corio, Designer of the piece.

After years of planning this project, the designers and community were happy to see the unveiling. The designers would like to thank the members of the community who contributed to the piece and its message.