Oregon residents weigh in on proposed redistricting

Oregon residents weigh in on proposed redistricting

SALEM, Ore. —Wednesday residents of Congressional District 2, Congressman Cliff Bentz’s district, got to weigh in on draft maps for a new congressional district.

Oregon will be gaining a 6th congressional seat, because of population growth.

Under plan A, Josephine County and part of Douglas County would join District 2.  Under plan B, parts of Jackson County including Medford and Central Point would be part of Representative Peter Defazio’s District 4.

The next public hearing is this Friday at 8 a.m.  The legislature has until the end of the month to make a decision.

