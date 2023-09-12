Firefighters climb Rogue Valley Manor stairs to commemorate 9/11

MEDFORD, Ore. – Today is September 11th, it’s been 22 years since four planes were hijacked, two crashing into the World Trade Center, one into the Pentagon, and one into a Pennsylvania field, changing the lives of many Americans.

To commemorate that day, the Rogue Valley Manor hosted it’s annual firefighter stair climb.

The firefighters from different agencies climbed over ten floors in full gear for the ceremony.

Several agencies showed up to the event.

Medford Fire Department, Fire District One, Rural Metro, just to name a few.

The organizers behind the event tell us that putting an event like this for the 22nd year, is a massive group effort but that it’s all worth it.

Rogue Valley Manor’s Sarah Karnatz said, “it’s awesome to be able to see all the different districts come together, they get to visit old friends, make new ones. We have facility services, dining services, each one of our different departments steps up and really brings their best foot to the table and we make it a really successful event. So, it does take a village and it builds our community.”

After the climb and ceremony speeches, everyone sat down with each other to eat and socialize.

Medford Fire Department’s, Captain David Ackles says, times like these strengthens their bonds.

And that 9/11 reminds them to work together, whenever our communities are threatened with disasters.

Captain Ackles said, “we don’t have the big skyscrapers, but we have the big forests and those fires have come from the forest into our towns. Just a couple years ago, we had a fire rip right through our valley and it took all agencies around here to put a stop to that fire.”

Nearly 3,000 people died from the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Almost 400 of them were first responders.

Jackson County Fire District One’s, Eric Goodboe, says the sacrifices made that day reminds him to uphold the same values that they did.

Goodboe said, “knowing that there were 343 individuals who were willing to put their lives on the line for the greater good, is something that I don’t ever want to lose sight of and I want to keep that knowledge throughout my career in the fire service. To know that there are those individuals who go above and beyond and go into situations that they may not come out of.”

One of the biggest themes from today’s event was to never forget.

But also, to set aside differences and work with each other.

