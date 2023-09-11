FDA signs off on updated COVID boosters

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – It’s almost time to roll up your sleeve for another COVID-19 booster shot.

New versions from Moderna and Pfizer could be available in the next few days.

That’s after the FDA gave them the green light Monday.

The CDC’s advisory committee on immunization practices is set to discuss the new vaccine formulas Tuesday.

If that group and the CDC director sign off, pharmacies and doctor’s offices will have permission to administer the shots.

The manufacturers say the new boosters are effective for the current dominant US strain and emerging ones.

Novavax says it also expects to have an updated protein-based vaccine this month.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.