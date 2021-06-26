Fundraiser in Phoenix benefits local farm destroyed in Cut Off Fire

PHOENIX, Ore. — Friends, family, and the community came out to support the farm owner, who has been through the un-imaginable.
Less than a year after their home was consumed by the Almeda Fire, Valhalla Organics was destroyed by the Cut Off Fire near Bonanza last weekend.
“We don’t have a financial goal per se, I want to see as many people as I can and give as many hugs as I can, but I know Melodie is hoping we’ll sell every pickle in the place,” said Valhalla Organics co-owner, Ruby Reid.
Some of the last local products from Valhalla Organics Farm were sold at the Oregon Cheese Cave in Phoenix this weekend.
Reid says she brought the last of what is left before she and the business leave the Rogue Valley entirely.
She told us this week she done with ‘fire country’.
“We just… I was already a wreck every time the wind blows, every time there’s a fire – which has been more and more, I mean, it’s what? June?”
Reid says funds from the products which include honey, pickles, and jams – will help her and her business partner move to Virginia, where they’ll rebuild their farm.
“We’re determined to come back stronger than ever, that’s what we said the last time after we did and that’s what we’re going to do again,” she said.
For Reid’s former colleague and friend, Cara Cruickshank, coming out to support the cause is a no-brainer.
“2 fires in 9 months? That just doesn’t happen, you know? I couldn’t believe it, I still can’t believe it. All of our hearts go out to her because she’s worked so hard to start over again.”
Cruickshank says she will miss her friend, as well as the organic honey.
“Her resiliency is astonishing, and it’s an example to all of us. She said in your other show, there’s always a silver lining to tragedy, and hers is, they were thinking of moving to the East anyway and it’s just propelled them to move faster,” Cruickshank said.
Valhalla Farm fans need not worry about losing their chance to purchase goods from the farm.
Reid says products will still be sold and shipped through their website.
You can visit valhallaorganics.org to learn more.
