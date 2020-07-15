Firefighters stop spread of I-5 fire, near Winston

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — A fire sparked in the median of I-5 near milepost 114, southwest of Winston Tuesday.
Crews stopped the forward spread of the fire Tuesday evening, according to the a Facebook post by the Douglas Forest Protective Association. Firefighters are now working to mop up the fire.
DFPA is asking drivers to be cautious if passing through the area. Douglas County is currently in ‘moderate’ fire danger, as of Monday.
Stay with NBC5 News for updates.
