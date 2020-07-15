Fallen tree causes small power outage, fires near Cave Junction

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. — Some were without power in the Illinois Valley, after a tree fell on a power line and then caused several small fires, according to Illinois Valley Fire District.
It says it happened at the intersection of White School House Road and Smith Sawyer Road, near Cave Junction.
It says the fires have since been put out. There is no estimate when the power will be back on.
