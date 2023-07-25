Rogue Eagles Club donates thousands to Children’s Miracle Network

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Rogue Eagles Radio Control Club is donating the money raised by its annual air show to the Children’s Miracle Network this week.

For the last 14 years, the club members have been donating to the Children’s Miracle Network to benefit local kids.

The club said because of the success of this year’s air they will be making one of their biggest donations ever. They are donating over $2,881 to the Asante Foundation on behalf of the Children’s Miracle Network.

“We’ve always enjoyed supporting them we’ve consistently done it now for 14 years because of the fact that it stays locally. And I have had the opportunity to take a tour of the new addition that is going on over there and there’s some very exciting things that are going to be coming soon to the valley,” said Rob Merriman​​​​​​​, with the Rogue Eagles Club.

The club has raised over $30,000 for the organization over the years. They will be presenting the big check to Asante this Thursday.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.