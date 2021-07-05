Fireworks sales is the main fundraiser for Phoenix H.S. band and color guard

MEDFORD, Ore. — Things are a little different for selling fireworks in Phoenix this year.
The pandemic prevented any sales in 2020, then the Almeda Fire destroyed many student’s homes, then just this week the city of Phoenix banned the use of fireworks.
This fireworks sale is a fundraiser for the Phoenix High School Pirates marching band and color guard to pay for band camp.
Organizers said they voluntarily moved their fireworks tent, which is normally near Ray’s, out of respect for the city’s restriction.
They are only selling out of their tent in Medford by Harry and David, and promoting safety to each customer, even holding these fireworks until New Year’s.
They said this summer has been difficult because some people have flipped off the students, yelled obscenities and even harassed them in the parking lot.
“It’s not acceptable,” advisor for the color guard, Kim Porter, said. “They’re just kids and they’ve gone through a lot. A lot of them have gone through the fires and we feel very powerful about that. Don’t do that,” she added.
They said the good outweighs the bad with how much positive feedback and donations they receive every day.
The operation sells out of all of its fireworks in a typical year.
