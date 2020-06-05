Home
First 50 receive free life jackets at R.V. YMCA’s ‘Water Safety Day’

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Rogue Valley Family YMCA is giving out free life jackets to the first 50 youth at their ‘Water Safety Day’ drive-thru event.

The event will focus on water safety, from life jacket fittings to safe boating practices. Fire District 3 and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office will also be there with some of their water rescue equipment.

The drive-thru event is from 4:30 to 6:30 tonight at the Rogue Valley Family YMCA in Medford.

