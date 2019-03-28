First responders participate in extrication training

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — First responders in Grants Pass brushed up on their skills in training exercises Wednesday.
Rural Metro Fire and American Medical Response gathered at Cascade Recycling for extrication training.
First responders got hands-on experience going through what it’s like to pull someone out of a car after a crash.
They had real people place placed inside an already damaged car, then used tools like the “jaws of life” to slice through the metal frame and rescue them.
Crews had to work with objectives like noise, glass breaking and equipment running, with the goal of creating an intense real-life simulation.
“This happens on a daily,” said AMR Public Information Officer Katherine Guest, “we get a lot of car crashes in Josephine County, comes with the seasons. Training is always important, as many opportunities we can get to train together the better off we will be when we are doing the real thing.”
Crews worked together on two different crashes so the teams were able to do a full response from start to finish.
Those involved said it’s important to have this training to build their teamwork with the other agencies.
