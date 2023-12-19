First responders recognized after saving man’s life at circuit court

MEDFORD, Ore.- First responders are getting recognized after saving a man’s life at Jackson County Circuit Court.

According to the Medford Fire Department, firefighters along with Mercy Flights crews, Emergency Communications of Southern Oregon, and circuit court staff recognized for their quick actions to save a man named Roy Middleton. They say Middleton went into cardiac arrest during a small claims session at the court last week.

MFD EMS Captain Mike Haughey said if it wasn’t for the initial actions of the court room staff, Middleton probably wouldn’t have made it.

“The court staff rapidly recognized that he was having a medical emergency, they activated 911, and then they immediately started CPR and got their AED,” Captain Haughey told NBC5.

Middleton eventually regained consciousness and was transported to the hospital. Middleton said because of the quick action by first responders, he gets to spend more time with his wife and grandchildren.

