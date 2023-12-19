Pilot at Fault in Fatal 2021 Plane Crash in Medford

MEDORD, Ore. – The National Transportation Safety Board has released the full report into a 2021 fatal Medford plane crash that took place two years ago.

It says the pilot was at fault for the incident.

According to the report, after the plane took off the pilot, 69-year-old Donald Sefton, asked air traffic control to tell them when to turn.

The controller said they wouldn’t call his turn and said the pilot should fly as planned.

Sefton acknowledged and then made a 360-degree turn before descending below the cloud layer.

The plane climbed back through the clouds and made an inverted loop before crashing into the ground killing both Sefton and his passenger, 67-year-old Valerie Serpa.

The report says the reasons the pilot became spatially disoriented could not be determined.

The pilot left the anti-collision lights on while in the clouds which may have resulted in him having “flicker vertigo.”

