Flood watch issued for Curry County and southwestern Oregon

MEDFORD, Ore. – The national weather service has many on the coast keeping their eyes on the skies.

Heavy rain may result in landslides and debris flows, particularly in Curry County.

The Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries (DOGAMI) says that a flood-watch has been issued for southwestern Oregon.

It will be in effect from Saturday morning (1/20/2024) to Monday morning (1/22/2024).

The agency says that areas of steep terrain are especially susceptible to landslides and should be avoided when traveling.

Also, dangerous debris flows near the remnants of recent wildfires are especially dangerous and can carry branches and boulders.

DOGAMI’s Bill Burns said,

“Land that has slid before tends to slide again. And so, where we have those mapped landslides are areas that were a little more concerned about and we have maps online that people can get on and locate where all these landslides have occurred before.”

To find the online landslide map, you can visit here.

The Curry County Road Department in Gold Beach has sand, bags and twine available for locals to prepare for the storm.

