MEDFORD, Ore.- Flu cases are on the decline in Jackson County.

That’s what Jackson County Public Health said on January 17th. NBC5 reported an increase in flu cases in December. Now, Jackson County is seeing a flu test positivity rate of 14%, which matches up with the rest of the country, but is a decline from last month.

The Health Department says that’s close to normal.

“This is respiratory season,” Tanya Phillips of Jackson County Public Health told NBC5, “When it comes to flu, this is a very typical flu season where we see an increase starting in December, peaking December-February, so it’s nothing out of the ordinary“.

Phillips also told NBC5 Southern Oregon’s RSV positivity rates have started to plateau at 11%, after seeing an increase last month.

As for Covid, tracking that is a little more complicated. There’s no county data available for Covid positivity rates, but Phillips says the state is averaging around 10%, which it has been for the last few weeks. Phillips added that getting your vaccinations for all three illnesses is nothing to sneeze at. It’s not too late to get your shots.

