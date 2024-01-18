How to call 911 dispatch during an internet outage

MEDFORD, Ore. – With Charter Spectrum service outages that have been happening the past couple days, many worry about their ability to contact emergency dispatch.

Emergency Communications of Southern Oregon says while it has not been impacted by the service outages, it has been in contact with Spectrum about the issues facing the region.

Operations supervisor Sarah Leonard says for those who can’t reach dispatch through their landlines, cell phone service is still available.

“We are telling people who are Charter customers to use a cell phone,” Leonard said. “88% of our phone calls are off of cell phone and wireless. Cell phone (calls) still works and texts to 911 still work. So those are the alternate ways to reach 911 while this Charter outage is happening.”

Leonard says while again, they have not been impacted by these outages, protocols are in place if the dispatch center is affected by service or power outages.

She says they will post information when they’re affected, as well as alternatives in place to still provide services, on the ECSO social media pages.

