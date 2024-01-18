ASHLAND, Ore.- Mt. Ashland Ski Area’s Twilight Ski starts up January 18th.

Every Thursday and Friday, along with select Saturdays, people can hit the slopes from 3:00 to 9:00 pm.

Andrew Gast the General Manager of the Ski Area tells us Twilight Ski was extremely popular last year and for good reason.

“You know, there is something really indescribable about night skiing,” Gast said, “it’s definitely… quieter, it’s a different experience with the lights. it’s just a lot of fun”.

Gast says besides its popularity, adding Twilight Ski on Saturdays is important because it allows families who couldn’t go out on school nights to enjoy the slopes.

For folks who are excited to participate in Twilight Ski all winter long, season passes are available.

