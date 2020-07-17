Food bank still in need of food and volunteers

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – The Oregon Food Bank and Sen. Ron Wyden are asking Congress to pass urgent relief to help families affected by coronavirus.
With coronavirus cases rising in Oregon and across the country, there’s a higher demand for food assistance. At the start of the pandemic, the Josephine Co. Food Bank says it saw an increase in need, but had help within the community. Now, many local residents have stopped donating and volunteering.
“As we are seeing the pandemic go forward it’s kind of old news in some ways. Now people are starting to – they just want to see something different. So the focus is changing a little bit,” said Kim Collins, Executive Director of Josephine Co. Food Bank.
While various food banks are at different levels of need, Josephine Co. Food Bank says they still need the community’s help by volunteering or donating food.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]