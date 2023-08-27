Food truck competition returns to downtown Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Best in Southern Oregon Food Truck Competition made its return to Pear Blossom Park this weekend.

Twenty of the best food trucks around the Rogue Valley are participating in the competition, offering a wide range of food from different regions around the world, like Argentinian and Mexican food.

Organizers said the event is a great opportunity to support local businesses and to get exposed to some amazing food.

“Bringing a little competition to the valley feels really good, seeing what’s out there like Mexican food and pizzas. I think we are going to do very good; everything is homemade so that should put us over the edge to hopefully win,” said Sal Ortiz, Owner of Tacos El Paisa.

Ortiz said his business has been making fresh authentic Mexican food for almost a year now. He is confident that they can take home the gold in the competition. You can judge for yourself, the event continues Sunday from 11 to 6 p.m. in downtown Medford.

