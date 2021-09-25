Home
Food truck hang-out brings community together

MEDFORD, Ore. – Sometimes locals can live in the Rogue Valley their entire life and still find new places to explore. That’s what one local discovered Friday at ‘Food Truck Fridays’ in Medford.

The weekly hang-out spot not only offers a variety of food trucks but a community. Though it looks like a small gathering on the outside, inside is plenty of food and friends.

“I think it’s really cool. I think a lot more people should get into it honestly. I think cars are a good way to get out there and have a good time and also be safe,” said Iris Gutschi, Rogue Valley resident.

Food Truck Fridays happen weekly. You can find them in the parking lot behind Tinseltown.

