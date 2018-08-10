Home
Former charter school exec. director fined for ethics violations

MEDFORD, Ore. – The former executive director of Logos Public Charter School has agreed to pay fines associated with ethics violations.

On August 10, 2018, the Oregon Government Ethics Commission voted unanimously to accept a settlement agreement with Joseph Vondoloski.

The so-called “stipulated final order” includes a fine of $5,500.

NBC5 News first told you about this investigation last fall, when a complaint was filed against Vondoloski.

Concerns were raised by the Medford School District after Vondoloski quit Logos and started a private company that was then hired by Logos.

In May, the ethics commission ruled that Vondoloski violated state ethics laws 22 times.

Upon signing this order Vondoloski gives up his right to appeal.

You can read the entire stipulated order HERE.

