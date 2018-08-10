AllCare to hand out free N95 masks

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – On Monday, a regional healthcare provider will be handing out free masks to help protect residents from wildfire smoke.
AllCare Health said, “These special N95 protective masks are for limited protection against smoke and ultra-fine particles. It’s recommended that anyone with a respiratory disease wear a mask and stay indoors to protect themselves from the smoke in the air.”
It should be noted these masks are designed for adults, not children. They will not provide adequate protection for kids.
The masks—available to anyone, regardless if they’re an AllCare member or not—will be handed out at the following locations and times:
Jackson County
AllCare Health – Medford Office
(541) 734-5520
3629 Aviation Way
Medford, OR 97504
Monday, August 13th 10am to Noon
Limit 2 per individual. Available while supplies last.
Josephine County
AllCare Health – Grants Pass Office
(541) 471-4106
1701 NE 7th St
Grants Pass, OR 97526
Monday, August 13th 10am to Noon
Limit 2 per individual. Available while supplies last.