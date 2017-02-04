Former client files lawsuit against OnTrack

Medford, Ore. — A former resident of OnTrack’s dad’s program is suing the organization, and some of its former and current staff.
The lawsuit outlines many of the allegations NBC5 News first reported in December, after the Oregon Health Authority visited the program and found dozens of problems.
According to court records, Brandon Neims is suing OnTrack, the former director of the dad’s program, Travis Cavalli and his former supervisor, Amy Jacobs.
Neims is seeking $2 million on claims of negligent and intentional infliction of emotional distress and retaliation.
The suit details unsanitary conditions, restricted phone calls and visits, and verbal and physical abuse.
According to the document, Cavalli hit Neims in his sides, arms, ribs, and testicles, and made residents hit one another on at least one occasion.
When Neims reported the abuse, the lawsuit says his family was kicked out of all OnTrack programs, and OnTrack staff cancelled their EBT cards.
The attorneys are requesting the case to be seen by a jury.
Our calls to Neims’ attorney and OnTrack officials have not been returned