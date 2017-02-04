Passenger vehicle crashes into school bus in Josephine County

Josephine County, Ore. – Six people were sent to the hospital after a crash involving a passenger vehicle and a school bus.
According to Rural Metro Fire, first responders arrived at the scene of the crash on Friday at around 2:30 p.m.
Crews found a vehicle had t-boned a school bus on Highway 199 (Redwood Highway) at the base of Hayes Hill (milepost 14.5).
Firefighters said four people inside the car were taken to the hospital with mild to serious injuries.
There was only one student on the bus at the time of the crash, along with the driver. They were taken to the hospital as well, but firefighters said the most serious injuries happened to the passengers of the car.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.