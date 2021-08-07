Former Grants Pass educator speaks against school board termination decision at rally

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — One of the former Grants Pass educators recently fired by the district spoke at a small rally today.
Former teacher Katie Medart addressed around 50 people near the Baskin Robbins on Union Avenue.
She says the Grants Pass School District is stripping her of her freedom of speech and rights.
She and former North Middle School vice-principal, Rachel Domiano, made those claims in a federal lawsuit against the school district.
“These district officials placed us on leave, they launched an investigation into our speech and terminated us with a false pretext of board policy violations. Board members had the opportunity to right the wrongs by these district officials,” Medart said.
The school board says it voted to fire the educators for using company time and resources to work on their personal project.
A table at the rally gathered signatures for petitions to recall school board members Cliff Kuhlman and Brian Delagrange.
Medart declined to comment further on the situation as the legal battle continues.
