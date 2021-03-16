Home
Former restaurant could soon become new tire shop

SOUTH MEDFORD, Ore. — A former restaurant in South Medford could soon be converted into a new tire shop.

The old Hometown Buffet building may become the second Discount Tire store location in the Rogue Valley.

The City of Medford says they received an application from the company at the end of January.

The city says its scheduled to go before the Site Plan and Architectural Commission on April 2nd.

