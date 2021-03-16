Home
Habitat for Humanity acquires new land to rebuild after Almeda Fire

TALENT, Ore. – A new project is in the works for Rogue Valley’s Habitat for Humanity.

The non-profit recently acquired land in Talent, in hopes to add more housing in the community. While the details on the project are still in development, the agency told NBC5 News it’s prioritizing people displaced by the Almeda Fire.

“Substantial needs will arise as we do long-term recovery and look to provide housing for these people. So that they can continue to be members of our society and live in our community,” said Brandon Thoms, Director of Programs and Operations for Habitat for Humanity.

Thoms said people in a position to donate any extra funds should donate them to their favorite fire fund, like Habitat for Humanity and United Way.

