Mt. Ashland opens this weekend

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Mt. Ashland Ski Area is officially open for the 2020-2021 season, according to its website.
With enough snow over the past couple of weeks, about 26 inches at the base, lifts at the ski area began running on Thursday, though it wasn’t open to the public yet.
On Thursday afternoon Mt Ashland’s website announced it is open for the season.
Text alerts sent out by the non-profit say Friday is for season pass holders only.
Saturday will be open to the general public.
The ski area’s general manager, Hiram Towle, said there are major changes in store due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
One of the big differences will be the closure of public meeting areas inside the lodge.