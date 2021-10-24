Home
Free naloxone and education on substance abuse provided at Hawthorne Park Saturday

MEDFORD, Ore. — Free naloxone and education around substance abuse were available through local non-profit Max’s Mission and many others today at Hawthorne Park.

The event was put on for Southern Oregon Overdose Awareness Day, as well as National Overdose Awareness Day.

Max’s Mission says over the last 4 months, it’s served more than 1,800 people and given out more than 2,000 free doses of naloxone.

“We’re remembering the lives that we’ve lost to overdose, as well as connecting community organizations in order to encourage people to come together and realize the epidemic that is going on,” said Community Outreach Partner for Max’s Mission, Seraphina Pinksy.

Refreshments and live music were offered.

A memorial area was also set up to honor people who lost their lives locally to overdose.

