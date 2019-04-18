Free smoke alarms for homes in need in Eagle Point and Central Point

Jackson County, Ore — Fire District 3 and the Red Cross are teaming up to save lives this Saturday morning.
The two organizations will be going around neighborhoods in Central Point and Eagle Point installing free smoke alarms for 500 homes that need them.
Since the local Red Cross started their campaign over 25,000 smoke alarms have been installed in Oregon and Southwest Washington homes.
“Volunteers will come to your home, check to make sure your smoke alarms are properly installed and that they’re working and an emergency preparedness guide to evacuate and have a meeting place for your family,” said Christ MacLaren with the American Red Cross.
To arrange for a smoke alarm installation call the number on your screen 541-749-4144 or complete a form online at https://getasmokealarm.org/
NBC5 Meteorologist.
Matt earned a Meteorology Certificate from Mississippi State University and a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Oregon. Before joining NBC5 News, Matt spent a year in Alexandria, Louisiana as a reporter and anchor for KALB News. Matt was also a production assistant at KEZI 9 News in Eugene and an intern at CNN.
In addition to being passionate about news and weather, Matt loves his Oregon Ducks, the outdoors, craft beer and time with his dogs.