Friends of The Children announce campaign for a new clubhouse

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The non-profit Friends of The Children is happy to announce its campaign for a new clubhouse.

The organization advocates for school-aged kids, by supporting their academic and social goals from kindergarten through high school graduation. After some explosive growth over the past couple of years, the organization is ready to expand.

The organization is outgrowing its old clubhouse and can’t wait to move into its new location. Where it can comfortably support up to 64 kids.

“It’s truly is for the community, it’s for our kids, it’s for our families, again it’s renovating a blighted property that’s been an eyesore within Klamath County that we are going to beautify, it’s just so many great things for the community,” said Amanda Squibb, Executive Director of Friends of The Children

Squibb says the 1.5-million dollar campaign aims to buy and renovate a 37-hundred-square-foot house located on old fort road. She says they plan on moving into the new clubhouse in June of next year. For more information on the organization and how you can help you can visit here.