Police on hunt for Grants Pass bank robbery suspect last spotted in Jackson co. Saturday morning

Anthony Carter
Posted by Anthony Carter May 28, 2022

GOLD HILL, Ore — Jackson County Sheriff’s Office are on the lookout for a bank robbery suspect out of Grants Pass, after he was last seen on I-5 early Saturday.

JCSO said the suspect, 41-year-old Donald Lawrence Denny Jr., was spotted on I-5 near Gold Hill around 6:15 Saturday morning. Deputies are spending the morning searching for the suspect with a K-9 and drone unit.

The suspect, who is from Lakeside, California, is described as a white male, 6’4” tall, weighing 230 lbs with multiple next tattoos. Sheriff’s say Denney Jr., also has brown hair and green eyes, and was last seen on foot.

It’s currently unknown as to what bank the suspect robbed.

The Sheriff’s Office say he is presumed to be armed. If you see Denney Jr., police say to not approach, and immediately call 9-1-1.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Anthony Carter
Anthony Carter
View More Posts
Anthony Carter is a reporter for NBC5 News. He grew up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and graduated from Elizabethtown College in 2019. Anthony started his career as a print journalist, covering New York sports and the NBA Draft. He then started his own sports podcast and website covering the Arena Football League. Anthony moved to the Rogue Valley in 2019 as a news producer before joining the NBC5 News family. Anthony likes to workout at the gym, play basketball, and root for his Atlanta Hawks and New York Jets. Want to connect with Anthony? send him an email: [email protected]
Skip to content