Police on hunt for Grants Pass bank robbery suspect last spotted in Jackson co. Saturday morning

GOLD HILL, Ore — Jackson County Sheriff’s Office are on the lookout for a bank robbery suspect out of Grants Pass, after he was last seen on I-5 early Saturday.

JCSO said the suspect, 41-year-old Donald Lawrence Denny Jr., was spotted on I-5 near Gold Hill around 6:15 Saturday morning. Deputies are spending the morning searching for the suspect with a K-9 and drone unit.

The suspect, who is from Lakeside, California, is described as a white male, 6’4” tall, weighing 230 lbs with multiple next tattoos. Sheriff’s say Denney Jr., also has brown hair and green eyes, and was last seen on foot.

It’s currently unknown as to what bank the suspect robbed.

The Sheriff’s Office say he is presumed to be armed. If you see Denney Jr., police say to not approach, and immediately call 9-1-1.