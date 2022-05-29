PHOENIX, Ore. – A local animal shelter is offering want-to-be pet owners a great opportunity.

May 28th was the first day of the Jackson County Animal Shelter’s Pittie Palooza featuring reduced adoption fees for all Pitbulls and Pitbull mixes to just 50-dollars. Organizers say there are 14-Pitbulls up for adoption and looking forward to their new homes.

“All of our volunteers want to see these animals get into loving homes, we had a lot of fun showing the goofy silly side of some of these dogs and we are excited to share this information with the public,” said Kim Casey, Program Manager for the Jackson County Animal Shelter.

Casey says the shelter is close to capacity and she hopes this event will entice people to adopt, freeing up space for future animals in need. The event lasts until May 29th from noon to 4 pm.