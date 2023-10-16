Fully involved vehicle fire in Cave Junction

MEDFORD, Ore. – Last night (10/14/2023), the Illinois Valley Fire District responded to a semi- tractor that caught on fire, on Caves Highway, in Cave Junction.

The vehicle was completely involved in flames.

The fire was also spreading onto the surrounding land and vegetation.

But arriving units were able to extinguish the flames quickly.

No firefighters or civilians were hurt.

The agency says they are investigating the cause of the fire.

