New affordable housing for fire impacted community in Talent

Posted by Maximus Osburn October 15, 2023

MEDFORD, Ore. – Residents were able to move into a new affordable housing development in Talent, this week.

A lot of these families and individuals who are there were directly affected by the 2020 Almeda fire.

The developers behind the project, Commonwealth Development Corporation, teamed up with ACCESS and Unete.

They created the now called Renaissance Flats, which has seventy-two units for families and individuals.

They say they want to remove barriers for access to affordable housing for the Rogue Valley Latino community.

A grand opening for the Renaissance Flats is planned for November 29th.

Maximus Osburn
