Funding available for struggling landlords

MEDFORD, Ore. — Over $150 million of state funding is available for struggling Oregon landlords. The state’s ‘landlord compensation fund’ is through Oregon Housing & Community Services. It’s a voluntary program, designed to give relief to residential landlords unable to collect rent due to tenant hardships and keep financially stressed tenants in their homes.
Landlords whose applications are selected would receive 80 percent of unpaid rent they’re owed by current qualified tenants. Grants Pass State Representative Lily Morgan said there has to be an agreement between the two. “They are forgiving 20 percent of the unpaid rent and the tenant has to declare that they have a financial hardship,” said Rep. Morgan.
Applications are open until March 2nd. If you need help or want more information you can call them at (503)986-6765. You can also email [email protected]