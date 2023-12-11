Fundraising event at Ashland Armory for Ukrainian city

MEDFORD, Ore. – Dozens of people gathered at the Historic Ashland Armory to support their sister city in Ukraine: Sviatohirsk.

To raise money for their sister city, the Ashland-Sviatohirsk Aid Project committee put together a banquet for people to enjoy food, while watching several different shows.

Sunday’s (12/20/2023) event featured Ukrainian singers and dancers, the Ashland High School choir, musicians and more.

Organizers say that they were inspired after some of them actually visited Ukraine and saw the harsh conditions from the war.

They say this event and other similar ones, are aimed to help their living conditions.

President of the committee, Jim Nagel said,

“I’ve also had the good fortune of meeting a number of Ukrainians that are here as refugees and they all express the same interest, ‘we want to go back to our home.’ And we want to help make that home livable.”

Their efforts will help insulate their windows for the cold winter and restore power lines and remove trash among other things.

For more information on their efforts, go to their website.

