U.S. Senator Ron Wyden advocating for local project

MEDFORD, Ore. – U.S. Senator Ron Wyden and U.S. Representative Van Hoyle, took a visit to Coos Bay to hear about a project focused on moving shipping containers efficiently.

The port of Coos Bay’s proposed container terminal project boasts economic, environmental and efficiency benefits.

It uses rails and electrification, along with other green energy resources, to move these containers within the yard.

Those with the project also say it will allow for increased capacity for import possibilities, which they say will be good for the economy.

U.S. Senator Ron Wyden says that this is a great opportunity and investment.

Senator Wyden said,

“I think it’s going to be a tremendous plus for Southwestern Oregon, we’re going to stay at it until we get it, obviously it’s a very competitive process, with various kinds of grants. But we made it clear that we’re going to stay at it and as Oregon Senior Senator and Chairman of the Finance Committee, that was my pledge to people.”

Senator Wyden says it will also create job opportunities.

He says that the timeline is up in the air but assures that he will be vying to have the project up and running as soon as possible.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.