Garner Complex fire spreads

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — The Garner complex is made up of nine different fires.
In the last 24 hours, the Garner Complex fire grew more than 500 acres.
One of the largest fires, the Grave Number 3 fire, has grown to 800 acres.
The section 14 fire, has grown to 160 acres.
With the continuous spread of these fire, Oregon Department of Forestry’s strategy is to attack the flames directly and aggressively.
They’re also bringing in more resources.
“We have 15 helicopters, we just received retardant airplanes out of Canada to come and help as well because resources are spread thin around the region down here,” Joe Touchstone, Public Information Officer for ODF said.
Containment for the fire is eight percent.