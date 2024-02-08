Gas prices nationally are on the rise, but Oregon is trending down

Posted by Marcus Veal February 8, 2024

MEDFORD, OREGON — Prices at the pump are starting to climb in most states.

Oregon, however, is trending in the other direction.

According to Triple-A, the national average this week sits at $3.15 a gallon.

Oregon’s average dipped by 2 cents, now at $3.60.

In fact, all counties in Oregon have averages below $4 a gallon, except curry county at $4.24.

Triple-A said gas prices often start to rise this time of year, so it recommends enjoying these number now while they’re still around.

“Unless we get some kind of shock to the global oil market, right now it looks like gas prices will likely inch up in the short term instead of rocketing higher,” said Marie Dodds from Triple-A.

Dodds said the switch from winter to summer blend fuel, no more sunsets before 5 p.m., and a higher demand for gas overall are all reasons for prices to rise this time of year.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Marcus Veal
View More Posts
Marcus Veal is co-anchor of NBC5 News at Sunrise. The San Francisco native graduated from UCLA with a degree in English. He also played trumpet for the UCLA Bruins’ marching band. Marcus earned his Master’s degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University. Marcus loves to work out and make pasta. He roots for the San Francisco Giants, 49ers, Golden State Warriors and UCLA Bruins.
Anchor
Skip to content