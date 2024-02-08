Gas prices nationally are on the rise, but Oregon is trending down

MEDFORD, OREGON — Prices at the pump are starting to climb in most states.

Oregon, however, is trending in the other direction.

According to Triple-A, the national average this week sits at $3.15 a gallon.

Oregon’s average dipped by 2 cents, now at $3.60.

In fact, all counties in Oregon have averages below $4 a gallon, except curry county at $4.24.

Triple-A said gas prices often start to rise this time of year, so it recommends enjoying these number now while they’re still around.

“Unless we get some kind of shock to the global oil market, right now it looks like gas prices will likely inch up in the short term instead of rocketing higher,” said Marie Dodds from Triple-A.

Dodds said the switch from winter to summer blend fuel, no more sunsets before 5 p.m., and a higher demand for gas overall are all reasons for prices to rise this time of year.

