Revenue Forecast, an Economic outlook

Ashland, Ore. – The Office of Economic Analysis presented the quarterly revenue forecast which confirmed the state continues to bring in record revenue.

Governor Kotek said “Oregon’s economy continues to stabilize. Now we need to keep our economy moving in the right direction.”

Jackson County is well above the national average in terms of increasing productivity for workers.

Today I spoke with the 5th district representative Pam Marsh.

Marsh echoed, “The revenue forecast shows an increase in produced revenue of about 72 million dollars. Again thats a blimp in the big screen given how big the base is, and what it really says is where in a stable pattern right now. That means we should use this moment to really make the investments that’ll service in the future.”

The state continues to bring in record revenue but the report warned of future problems due to population stagnation.

“We hear over and over again that housing and homelessness are the issues at the top of our mind both in our community and statewide. We know we have a housing shortage, we know that impacts the availability of workers, and the ability of families to stay here. So now is the time to invest in housing,” Marsh added.

Representative Marsh says investing in education is vital to the future of our economy.

Republicans are weighing in as well.

Senate Republican Leader Tim Knope is worried about the state’s population numbers.

He said in part quote: “Flat population is a warning sign for the future of our state and is reflected by poor policy decisions that continue to hurt businesses and families.” end quote.

