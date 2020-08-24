Home
Gas prices remain steady nationally

(NBC NEWS) — As the U.S. remains cautious during a pandemic and driving less, the price at the pump remains relatively unchanged.

That’s according to the Lundberg Survey, which shows the national average retail price of regular grade sitting at $2.24. Diesel fuel is also stable, down less than half a cent to $2.52.

Analysts report the U.S. gasoline market remains oversupplied with high stocks and weak demand. Price cutting is predicted for September, since most schools reportedly won’t open. The school commute is an important mainstay in gas demand.

The survey shows the industry is struggling and as refineries close, staff is being laid off.

