Home
The Human Bean donating $1 of every drink sold Tuesday to Access

The Human Bean donating $1 of every drink sold Tuesday to Access

Local News Regional Top Stories

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Tuesday is the last day your drink purchase from The Human Bean of Jackson County can help feed the hungry.

The Human Bean has been donating one dollar from every drink sold on Tuesdays this month to Access. Access says one dollar can provide up to four meals.

The Human Bean will also be accepting cash donations on behalf of Access.  Last April, this same fundraiser helped provide 60,000 meals.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »