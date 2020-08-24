The Human Bean donating $1 of every drink sold Tuesday to Access

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Tuesday is the last day your drink purchase from The Human Bean of Jackson County can help feed the hungry.
The Human Bean has been donating one dollar from every drink sold on Tuesdays this month to Access. Access says one dollar can provide up to four meals.
The Human Bean will also be accepting cash donations on behalf of Access. Last April, this same fundraiser helped provide 60,000 meals.
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.