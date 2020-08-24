Home
Mt. Shasta receives a new car for police K-9

Mt. Shasta receives a new car for police K-9

Local News Regional Top Stories

MT. SHASTA, Calif. — Police K-9 Artie will be riding in style, while fighting crime with the Mt. Shasta Police Department.

The police department says Artie’s new wheels have all the bells and whistles.

Features include climate control, K-9 heat alarm and a ‘No K-9 Left Behind’ feature, which will sound an alarm if the engine stalls or the battery died. This feature allows allows to get out of the car before the system shuts down.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »