Mt. Shasta receives a new car for police K-9

MT. SHASTA, Calif. — Police K-9 Artie will be riding in style, while fighting crime with the Mt. Shasta Police Department.
The police department says Artie’s new wheels have all the bells and whistles.
Features include climate control, K-9 heat alarm and a ‘No K-9 Left Behind’ feature, which will sound an alarm if the engine stalls or the battery died. This feature allows allows to get out of the car before the system shuts down.
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.