Get your skis and snowboards ready, Mt. Ashland expects to open soon!

Posted by Mariah Mills December 14, 2021

ASHLAND, Ore. — All this cold weather this week has Mt. Ashland hoping to open the ski slopes very soon.

The mountain has received 21-inches of fresh snow in the last week. Mt. Ashland General Manager, Hiram Towle, says with a little more help from mother nature they could open up any time.

That would be good timing for the non-profit mountain, as most kids’ winter breaks will begin this weekend.

“We are out there on the mountain preparing, ski patrol is out there, lifts, getting everything ready to go. We are looking forward to getting a bit more snow over Wednesday and Wednesday night because that’ll certainly help,” he said.

Towle says the season began around this time last year, so he has high hopes it will open again in the next week or two.

