MSD, bus drivers prepared for inclement weather

MEDFORD, Ore. — As temperatures continue to drop, there’s potential for snow and ice on the roads.

That has school districts watching closely to make sure buses, and their drivers, are ready and equipped for bad weather.

The Medford School District says most of its buses are equipped with drop-down chains drivers can use if needed, especially for routes in higher elevations.

The school district’s Assistant Superintendent of Operations, Brad Earl, says the district currently has 62 drivers working the different routes.

He says the drivers must have a commercial driver’s license and train for weeks on how to manage stops, traffic, and how to drive on narrow roads – especially in inclement weather.

“We also tend to have our most veteran drivers that drive some of the most dangerous routes, narrow roads, back roads, higher altitude, little steeper – we have seasoned veterans drive those,” he said.

Earl also wants to remind parents that school buses are extremely heavy and can handle roads better than most passenger vehicles.

He says the district assesses the roads for delays or closures as early as 4 a.m.

The district says it will send any delays or closures notifications to families via text, email, and social media.

You can catch the latest on NBC5 News at Sunrise.