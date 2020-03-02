Girls Rock empowers young women, highlights STEM careers

GRANTS PASS, Ore.– Saturday in Grants Pass, young girls from across the valley came together to have fun.
At the 12th annual Girls Rock event, these young girls age 9 to 13 are finding their potential.
“I like chemical reactions like when you mix stuff together,” said Sara Littleton, a seventh-grader. “That’s really cool.”
The event held at Grants Pass High School is a way to help young girls learn about careers in important fields such as science, technology, engineering, and math.
“These are the years when girls start to say, ‘I can’t do that. I’m not smart enough and boys do it,’ that kind of thing,” said Nancy Lester, workshop director for Girls Rock. “We want them to realize they can do it.”
With 10 different workshops, these young minds are finding passions from video editing and building to coding and martial arts.
“You know they’re opening up just different opportunities for our kids and you know it’s great to see it,” said Andy Roy, a parent. “I’m very biased having three daughters and I want the best for them.”
Since it started, over 1,600 girls have participated in the program. Organizers say the road is difficult in STEM careers for women with many industries still male-dominated. But this program is hoping to provide female role models and show young girls what’s ahead for their future.
“There’s lots of opportunities, different things that they can see,” said Lester. “It’s important to us as the women in the community to help the young women, young girls understand yeah you can do it.”
The event was put on by three international women’s groups including the American Association of University Women. Plans for next year’s event is already in the works.
NBC5 News Reporter Miles Furuichi graduated from Chapman University with degrees in English and Journalism. He received post graduate experience in Los Angeles in photojournalism and commercial photography. He also spent time in Dublin, Ireland working in print journalism and advertising.
Miles is a Rogue Valley native, raised in Ashland. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking and photography.