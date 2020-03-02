Home
Second positive case of coronavirus found in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — A second presumptive case of the novel coronavirus has appeared in Oregon, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) announced Sunday night.

In a press release Sunday evening, Oregon health officials said a second adult tested positive for the strain of the virus known as COVID-19. Officials said the person is a Washington County resident who had household contact with the initial presumptive positive case.

The second individual did not require medical attention and remains isolated at home, according to the OHA. They said the presumptive positive test result was one of nine total tests completed Sunday by the Oregon State Public Health Laboratory, eight other tests were negative.

State health officials said when a positive test result occurs, state and local public health officials conduct what is known as contact tracing, which is a way to identify and notify others who have been in close proximity to the person who has tested positive. Health officials said they continue to follow-up with these individuals.

Because the current presumptive case of COVID-19 is affiliated with a local school, the Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Department of Education partnered to create an “Information for Families and Schools” Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) document.  Additional updated information, including daily tracking of Persons Under Investigation (PUIs) and Persons Under Monitoring (PUMs) is available at www.healthoregon.org\coronavirus.

The public is encouraged to find additional information through these resources:

