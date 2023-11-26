High School Football Championship game results

State football titles were on the line and now that they’re all wrapped up in various locations across the state on Saturday.

The Lost River Raiders, the defending state champs of the eight man won a division played Crane High School for the state title and bend this afternoon. And look at that score. The Raiders seniors closing out their high school careers with back to back titles. They went 30 to 20 today ending the season a perfect 11-0.

At Cottage Grove High School this afternoon South Medford played Sunset High School in the Columbia Cup Final, the Panthers falling 34-21.

The number one ranked team in 4A football, the Henley Hornets played for the state title against number two ranked Marist Catholic today, this one was played at Caldera High School in Bend. The Hornets down 6-0 after the first quarter scored six TDs in the final three quarters and win 42 to 28. Joseph Janney scored five of the six touchdowns and through the other one for the champion Hornets.

Cascade Christian High School played for the 3A title earlier tonight. The only thing standing in the way of another Challengers’ title was Banks High School. The Challengers went up 17-0 after the first quarter and held on to win after getting shut out in the fourth by Banks. Cascade Christian completes the undefeated season and 14 wins beating Banks 34 to 24

